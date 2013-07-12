MILAN, July 12 The Italian market regulator has
published rules on the raising of capital by companies via
on-line portals, making Italy the first country in Europe to
implement equity crowdfunding laws, the watchdog said.
The rules relate to funds raised by innovative start-ups
from investors who normally make small-sized investments,
regulator Consob said in a statement on Friday.
The rules create a registry for crowdfunding companies, set
out a code of conduct, give Consob powers to suspend or fine
them in the event of violations and establish withdrawal rights
for investors.
Crowdfunding was first developed in the United States before
spreading to Europe. In Italy it counts more than 20 platforms
from social lending sites to equity-based ones like
WeAreStarting and SiamoSoci.
Equity crowdfunding for companies raised $116 million
worldwide last year, a small chunk of the crowdfunding total
which helped companies and individuals raise $2.7 billion, up 81
percent rise on 2011.
