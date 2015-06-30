MILAN, June 30 Italy's 10-year borrowing costs jumped to their highest since October 2014 at an auction on Tuesday as fears that Greece might leave the euro after a referendum on EU-prescribed reforms fuelled risk aversion among investors.

The treasury raised a total of 6.785 billion euros from three bonds, just below the maximum of a planned 5-7 billion euro range

Italy sold a 10-year bond due in June 2025 at an average 2.35 percent yield, up from 1.83 percent it paid in last month's placement. The bid-to-cover ratio fell slightly to 1.35 from 1.44 at an end-May sale.

Rome placed a five-year bond due in May 2020 at 1.25 percent versus 0.85 percent a month ago. Demand was 1.62 times the amount sold, up from a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.48 last month.

A floating-rate CCTeu bond due in June 2022 fetched an average 1.08 percent yield, up from 0.78 percent. The sale was covered 1.25 times against 1.55 times. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Steve Scherer)