DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
(Changes headline)
By Francesca Landini and Elvira Pollina
MILAN, June 30 Italy's 10-year borrowing costs jumped to their highest in eight months at an auction on Tuesday on increased fears that Greece might exit the euro after a referendum on EU-prescribed reforms.
The treasury raised a total of 6.785 billion euros from sales of three bonds, just below the maximum of a planned 5-7 billion euro range.
Analysts were not surprised by the spike in auction yields and said the recent rise in bond returns could even be seen as a buying opportunity by return-hungry investors.
"This certainly was not the ideal time for a bond auction, but the market did not react so badly," said Chiara Cremonesi, bond analyst at UniCredit.
The deadline for investors filing bids for the sale expired before there was a report that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was considering a last-minute aid proposal from the head of the European Commission.
Italy sold a 10-year bond due in June 2025 at an average 2.35 percent yield, the highest since last October, up from 1.83 percent it paid in last month's placement.
The bid-to-cover ratio fell slightly to 1.35 from 1.44 at an end-May sale.
Rome placed a five-year bond due in May 2020 at a yield of 1.25 percent, up from 0.85 percent a month ago and the most it has paid in a year.
Demand for the five-year note was 1.62 times the amount sold, higher than last month's bid-to-cover ratio of 1.48.
A floating-rate CCTeu bond due in June 2022 fetched an average 1.08 percent yield, up from 0.78 percent. The sale was covered 1.25 times against 1.55 times.
After the cut-off for the auction, Italian and Spanish bond yields fell on the secondary market from the day's highs and stocks rose on reports Tsipras was considering Jean-Claude Juncker's latest offer.
A referendum on the bailout deal offered to Greece by its creditors is scheduled for Sunday. (Editing by Catherine Evans)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.