By Francesca Landini and Elvira Pollina

MILAN, June 30 Italy's 10-year borrowing costs jumped to their highest in eight months at an auction on Tuesday on increased fears that Greece might exit the euro after a referendum on EU-prescribed reforms.

The treasury raised a total of 6.785 billion euros from sales of three bonds, just below the maximum of a planned 5-7 billion euro range.

Analysts were not surprised by the spike in auction yields and said the recent rise in bond returns could even be seen as a buying opportunity by return-hungry investors.

"This certainly was not the ideal time for a bond auction, but the market did not react so badly," said Chiara Cremonesi, bond analyst at UniCredit.

The deadline for investors filing bids for the sale expired before there was a report that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was considering a last-minute aid proposal from the head of the European Commission.

Italy sold a 10-year bond due in June 2025 at an average 2.35 percent yield, the highest since last October, up from 1.83 percent it paid in last month's placement.

The bid-to-cover ratio fell slightly to 1.35 from 1.44 at an end-May sale.

Rome placed a five-year bond due in May 2020 at a yield of 1.25 percent, up from 0.85 percent a month ago and the most it has paid in a year.

Demand for the five-year note was 1.62 times the amount sold, higher than last month's bid-to-cover ratio of 1.48.

A floating-rate CCTeu bond due in June 2022 fetched an average 1.08 percent yield, up from 0.78 percent. The sale was covered 1.25 times against 1.55 times.

After the cut-off for the auction, Italian and Spanish bond yields fell on the secondary market from the day's highs and stocks rose on reports Tsipras was considering Jean-Claude Juncker's latest offer.

A referendum on the bailout deal offered to Greece by its creditors is scheduled for Sunday. (Editing by Catherine Evans)