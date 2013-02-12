BRIEF-Changjiang Securities to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
MILAN Feb 12 Italy's one-year borrowing costs rose at an auction on Tuesday as uncertainty surrounding the election scheduled on Feb 24-25 cooled investor appetite for the country's debt.
Debt costs on this maturity remained, however, well under the highest level seen last year when they reached a peak of 3.97 percent in June.
The treasury sold 8.5 billion euros of one-year bills, paying a yield of 1.09 percent, the highest since December.
One month ago Rome had issued a similar bill at a yield of 0.86 percent, which was the lowest level since January 2010.
Italy will face a more challenging test on Wednesday when it will offer investors floating rate notes and fixed-coupon bonds, including a 30-year BTP paper it last issued in May 2011. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Keith Weir)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at Mint South India Banking conclave in Bengaluru. GMF: LIVECHAT - WEEKAHEAD