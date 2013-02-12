(Adds trader comment, details)

MILAN Feb 12 Italy had to pay more to borrow one-year funds at auction on Tuesday than it did last month, as political tensions ahead of a national election later this month cooled investor appetite for the country's debt.

The Treasury sold 8.5 billion euros ($113.7 billion) of one-year bills, paying a yield of 1.09 percent, up from 0.86 percent a month ago but far below last year's peak of 3.97 percent hit in June.

Demand, which was supported by substantial redemptions, was 1.38 times the offer, down from 1.79 at a mid-January sale

"After a strong rally in peripheral debt in January, profit-taking kicked in at the end of the month", said a trader in Milan, adding that uncertainty over the election was adding to market pressure on Italy.

The pattern of the sale tracked an equivalent auction in Spain, where political uncertainty linked to a high-profile corruption scandal also pushed one-year yields higher. The treasury in Madrid paid 1.548 percent, up from 1.472 percent on Jan. 15, to sell 3.0 billion euros of debt.

In Italy, final polls before a two-week blackout ahead of the Feb 24-25 vote showed on Friday that former prime ministers Silvio Berlusconi and Mario Monti are battling in an uncertain three-way race for power against centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani.

Bersani is leading but Berlusconi's campaign has cut into his advantage and threatens to force the centre-left and Monti to seek a potentially unstable coalition deal.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement led by fiery comic Beppe Grillo, who rejects any alliance with the mainstream parties, is also expected to take a large share of the vote, adding an additional factor of uncertainty.

Ten-year italian government bond yields were at 4.55 percent after the auction, having climbed roughly 40 basis points since late January.

Italy will face a more challenging debt test on Wednesday when it offers investors up to 6.75 billion euros of floating rate notes and fixed-coupon bonds, including a 30-year BTP paper it last issued in May 2011.

($1 = 0.7474 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Gavin Jones, John Stonestreet)