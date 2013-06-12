By Francesca Landini
MILAN, June 12 Italy's one-year debt costs rose
at an auction for the first time in three months, confirming
sentiment towards risky assets has soured amid doubts about
global monetary stimulus and German court scrutiny of the ECB's
bond buying scheme.
Demand, however, was healthy as higher yields lured buyers
to the Italian sale.
"The auction went reasonably well," said Luca Cazzulani,
fixed income strategist at UniCredit.
Investors demanded on Wednesday a return of 0.96 percent to
buy 7 billion euros ($9.29 billion) of one-year Italian
government bills, up from a yield of 0.70 percent they bagged at
a similar sale one month ago.
This was the highest yield since March, but remained well
below a peak of nearly 4 percent reached in June 2012 before the
European Central Bank pledged to buy bonds of weaker euro zone
countries.
Demand was 1.49 times the offer, up from a bid-to-cover
ratio of 1.16 one month ago.
"A return of just under 1 percent is attractive for buyers
compared with a meagre 0.70 percent at the previous sale as we
can see from a better bid-to-cover ratio," said Cazzulani.
A 10-month-long rally sparked by the ECB's pledge to buy an
unlimited quantity of debt of vulnerable euro zone countries
brought yields of peripheral debt at historical lows in May.
Fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon cut back its bond
purchases sparked a heavy profit-taking at the end of last
month, propping up peripheral debt costs in a choppy market.
Investors are also wary of increasing their exposure to
higher-yielding debt while Germany's Constitutional Court is
reviewing the legality of the ECB's bond-buying scheme.
"The market will remain volatile, but, in the medium term I
see these levels as a buying opportunity on Italian debt," a
Milan trader said on Wednesday.
The Italian treasury will test investors' appetite on
longer-dated debt on Thursday when it offers up to 8 billion
euros of three- and 15-year bonds together with floating rate
CCTeu notes.