By Francesca Landini

MILAN, June 12 Italy's one-year debt costs rose at an auction for the first time in three months, confirming sentiment towards risky assets has soured amid doubts about global monetary stimulus and German court scrutiny of the ECB's bond buying scheme.

Demand, however, was healthy as higher yields lured buyers to the Italian sale.

"The auction went reasonably well," said Luca Cazzulani, fixed income strategist at UniCredit.

Investors demanded on Wednesday a return of 0.96 percent to buy 7 billion euros ($9.29 billion) of one-year Italian government bills, up from a yield of 0.70 percent they bagged at a similar sale one month ago.

This was the highest yield since March, but remained well below a peak of nearly 4 percent reached in June 2012 before the European Central Bank pledged to buy bonds of weaker euro zone countries.

Demand was 1.49 times the offer, up from a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.16 one month ago.

"A return of just under 1 percent is attractive for buyers compared with a meagre 0.70 percent at the previous sale as we can see from a better bid-to-cover ratio," said Cazzulani.

A 10-month-long rally sparked by the ECB's pledge to buy an unlimited quantity of debt of vulnerable euro zone countries brought yields of peripheral debt at historical lows in May.

Fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon cut back its bond purchases sparked a heavy profit-taking at the end of last month, propping up peripheral debt costs in a choppy market.

Investors are also wary of increasing their exposure to higher-yielding debt while Germany's Constitutional Court is reviewing the legality of the ECB's bond-buying scheme.

"The market will remain volatile, but, in the medium term I see these levels as a buying opportunity on Italian debt," a Milan trader said on Wednesday.

The Italian treasury will test investors' appetite on longer-dated debt on Thursday when it offers up to 8 billion euros of three- and 15-year bonds together with floating rate CCTeu notes.