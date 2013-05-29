MILAN May 29 Italy's short-term debt costs rose to their highest level since March at an auction on Wednesday as strong U.S. economic data rekindled investor concerns the Federal Reserve could soon scale back its stimulus programme.

The treasury placed 8 billion euros of six-month bills at 0.54 percent.

At a similar auction one month Rome had paid 0.50 percent ago, a record low since the introduction of the common currency.

The treasury will face a tougher test on Thursday when it offers five and 10-year bonds for up to 5.75 billion euros.