Namibia's central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 7 pct
WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.
MILAN May 29 Italy's short-term debt costs rose to their highest level since March at an auction on Wednesday as strong U.S. economic data rekindled investor concerns the Federal Reserve could soon scale back its stimulus programme.
The treasury placed 8 billion euros of six-month bills at 0.54 percent.
At a similar auction one month Rome had paid 0.50 percent ago, a record low since the introduction of the common currency.
The treasury will face a tougher test on Thursday when it offers five and 10-year bonds for up to 5.75 billion euros.
GENEVA, April 12 World trade is on track to expand by 2.4 percent this year, though there is "deep uncertainty" about economic and policy developments, particularly in the United States, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday.