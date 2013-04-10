(Adds analyst comment, details)
By Francesca Landini
MILAN, April 10 Italy's one-year borrowing costs
fell to the lowest level since January at an auction on
Wednesday, helped by expectations of a euro zone rate cut while
the economy shows no signs of immediate recovery.
Rome sold 8 billion euros ($10.5 billion) of one-year bills
at 0.92 percent, a much lower yield than the 1.28 percent it
paid at a mid-March sale.
Italian borrowing costs have now fallen back to levels seen
before an election in late February that has left the country
politically deadlocked and without a new government.
"Domestic political uncertainty is overshadowed by loose
monetary policy in the main economic areas of global economy,"
said one trader, referring to stimulus by central banks - most
recently in Japan - that has supported investor demand for risk.
Italy's centre-left and centre-right parties are in talks
over the election of the next president, offering hope of a
breakthrough in the stalemate resulting from February's
parliamentary poll.
"It has been a positive auction as demand was really good
despite the fall seen in yields," said Chiara Cremonesi, fixed
income strategist at UniCredit.
The bid-to-cover ratio for the one-year bill was 1.64, up
from 1.50 at the mid-March sale.
Returns on Italian debt remain attractive compared with
yields offered on the other euro zone bonds, analysts said.
Germany paid a rate of 0.017 percent to sell one-year bills
at an auction on March 25 and sold two-year bonds at a yield of
0.02 percent on Wednesday.
European Central Bank executive board member Joerg Asmussen
said on Tuesday there were more downside risks to a recovery in
the euro zone economy in the second half of the year than there
were one or two months ago.
His comments reinforced expectations that the ECB is getting
ready to cut interest rates after President Mario Draghi said
last week the bank would "monitor very closely" all incoming
economic data and stood "ready to act".
Rome also sold 3 billion euros of three-month bills at 0.24
percent. The treasury last sold three-month debt in October,
shortly after the ECB's as-yet untested pledge to buy bonds of
euro zone countries seeking aid, paying a rate of 0.77 percent.
($1 = 0.7658 euros)
