* Italy sold 8 billion euros of six-month bills at higher
rates
* ECB's reassurances help euro zone debt market
* Longer-dated yields likely to rise at Thursday's sale
By Francesca Landini
MILAN, June 26 Italy's short-term debt costs
almost doubled at an auction on Wednesday as expectations of a
reduction of U.S. monetary stimulus continued to weigh on
riskier assets.
On Tuesday both Italy and Spain had to pay much higher rates
to lure investors and Italian borrowing costs are likely to rise
again on Thursday when the treasury offers up to 5 billion euros
of longer-dated debt.
After a 10-month-long rally, sentiment on higher-yielding
bonds has soured as investors adjust to expectations the Federal
Reserve will tune down the amount of liquidity injected into the
financial markets in coming months.
Markets are expected to remain edgy going into the summer
with investors jittery over the chances of recovery in a euro
zone that runs the risk of falling further behind an improving
U.S. economy.
As Rome returns to markets on Thursday, investors will also
keep a careful eye on Italy's fragile political backdrop after
former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was handed a seven-year
jail sentence on Monday.
"The general market sentiment is negative and I prefer to be
short on peripheral bonds as we approach the summer, when the
market is thin and choppy," said a trader at an Italian bank.
Against this backdrop, Italy sold 8 billion euros ($10.5
billion) of six-month bills at 1.05 percent, up from 0.54
percent at a similar auction one month ago.
The yield, the highest since February, came in line with the
secondary market, while demand was 1.36 times the offer, down
from a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.58 one month ago.
The premium Italy's 10-year bonds pay over safer German
Bunds fell under 300 basis points after the sale. It rose to 310
bps on Tuesday, the widest since April.
Until May, Italian and Spanish bonds had benefited from the
massive liquidity injected by central banks around the world and
the European Central Bank's commitment to shield the weakest
euro zone countries.
These factors sent Italy's 10-year yields to a 2013 low of
3.70 percent with the spread to German Bunds tightening to 250
bps.
SOOTHING MARKETS
With all eyes on the Federal Reserve, investors turned to
the ECB on Tuesday as it moved to infuse confidence in nervous
investors.
"The market seemed to have calmed down a bit today thanks to
the reassurance by the European Central Bank that its monetary
policy will remain accommodative for a long period," said
Alessandro Giansanti, fixed-income analyst at ING.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday the central bank
was far from reeling in its ultra-easy policy and reiterated the
same dovish message on Wednesday.
Investors shrugged off for now doubts over Italy's exposure
to derivative contracts which, according to media reports, could
cause a loss of 8 billion euros for the country, traders said.
Italy risks losses potentially running into billions of
euros on derivatives contracts it restructured at the height of
the euro zone debt crisis, the Financial Times and Italian daily
La Repubblica reported on Wednesday, quoting an Italian treasury
document.
Italy's treasury denied on Wednesday its use of derivatives
as a hedge on its 2-trillion-euros debt pile posed any risk to
public finances.