MILAN Oct 19 Italy's Treasury said on Friday 84
percent of orders received for its jumbo BTP Italia bond were
for less than 50,000 euros, suggesting strong demand from retail
investors for the 18-billion-euro record debt sale.
The treasury added that 9 percent of total orders came from
foreign buyers and institutional investors had also shown an
interest in the sale.
Proceeds from the offering made it the biggest single debt
offering in Europe.
The Treasury offers a coupon of 2.55 percent on the
four-year BTP Italia bond that will pay a return linked to the
index measuring Italian consumer price inflation net of tobacco.
