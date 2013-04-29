BRIEF- Meiho Enterprise sells Tokyo-based property
May 31Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based apartment on May 31 * Details undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/dPv3Ws Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MILAN, April 29 Italy's five- and 10-year borrowing costs fell to their lowest level since October 2010 at an auction on Monday as new Prime Minister Enrico Letta named a coalition government, ending two months of political stalemate.
The treasury sold all of its planned 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) of 10-year bonds at 3.94 percent, well below the yield of 4.66 percent it paid at a similar sale one month ago.
Rome also issued all the 3 billion euros of five-year bonds it wanted to place, paying a return of 2.84 percent, down from 3.65 percent paid at an auction at the end of March.
Letta is expected to win the backing of his own centre-left Democratic Party and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom party in a confidence vote due to take place at 3 p.m local time. (1300 GMT).
WARSAW, May 30 Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is obliged to conduct an initial public offering of its Polish unit in Warsaw by June 30, Poland's financial regulator said late on Tuesday, upholding its earlier position.