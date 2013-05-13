MILAN May 13 Italy's three-year debt costs fell under 2 percent, the lowest level since January, at an auction on Monday that showed investors were keen on taking on more risk in exchange for higher returns.

Rome sold the top-planned amount at the triple-bond sale, of its planned 5.25-8 billion euros.

Expectations the European Central Bank will do more to help the euro zone's economic recovery continued to fuel yield-hunting, analysts said.

Italy issued 3.5 billion euros of three-year bond at 1.92 percent, down from 2.29 percent at a similar sale one month ago.

It also sold 1.5 billion euros of a fixed-rate bond maturing March 2026, paying a rate of 4.07 percent, and 3 billion euros of Euribor-linked certificates CCTeu. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)