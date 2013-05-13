MILAN May 13 Italy's three-year debt costs fell
under 2 percent, the lowest level since January, at an auction
on Monday that showed investors were keen on taking on more
risk in exchange for higher returns.
Rome sold the top-planned amount at the triple-bond sale, of
its planned 5.25-8 billion euros.
Expectations the European Central Bank will do more to help
the euro zone's economic recovery continued to fuel
yield-hunting, analysts said.
Italy issued 3.5 billion euros of three-year bond at 1.92
percent, down from 2.29 percent at a similar sale one month ago.
It also sold 1.5 billion euros of a fixed-rate bond maturing
March 2026, paying a rate of 4.07 percent, and 3 billion euros
of Euribor-linked certificates CCTeu.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)