By Francesca Landini
MILAN, June 13 Italy's three-year borrowing
costs jumped to their highest level since March at an auction on
Thursday, as concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon slow
the pace at which it creates new money triggered selling
pressure on riskier assets.
Japanese stocks plunged over six percent, European shares
opened lower and buyers chose to park some liquidity in
higher-rated long-term German Bunds in early European trade in a
flight to safe-haven assets.
However, a recent rise in Italian yields from lows reached
after a 10-month-long rally helped demand for both the
three-year maturity and 15-year paper at the auction, allowing
the treasury to come within reach of its 8-billion-euro sale
target.
"Italy drew healthy demand at today's auction ... a sign
that yields at these levels are considered attractive by
investors," said a trader at an Italian bank.
When three-year yields were last at Thursday's level in
March, Italy was still struggling to form a government after
inconclusive February elections, and Fitch ratings agency had
just downgraded it a few days before the sale.
The Italian treasury has so far this year sold 140 billion
euros of medium- and long-term debt, more than 60 percent of its
estimated target for 2013.
Demand for the three-year bond came in at 1.34 times the
offer, in line with a month ago, while the bid-to-cover on the
longer maturity rose to 1.73 from 1.32 at the previous sale.
Rome sold 3.42 billion euros of three-year bonds at 2.38
percent, up from 1.92 percent in May.
Borrowing costs, however, remained well below a peak of 5.30
percent reached a year ago just before European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi pledged to take whatever action was
needed to save the euro.
The treasury also issued 1.5 billion euros of 15-year bonds
at 4.67 percent, in line with the previous April sale.
Along with fixed-income bonds, Rome placed two floating rate
certificates, bringing the total debt sold to 7.83 billion
euros, just below the planned maximum.