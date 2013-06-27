By Francesca Landini
MILAN, June 27 Italy's five- and 10-year debt
costs hit three-month highs on Thursday at an auction that drew
solid demand, as investors with one eye on central bank stimulus
programmes chased higher returns.
Demand was stronger than in two other Italian debt sales
this week, and the 4.55 percent the treasury paid to sell the
10-year paper was slightly lower than market yields.
It was also below the peak of 4.90 percent hit since the
U.S. Federal Reserve prompted a global selloff of riskier assets
last week with a clear signal that it planned to scale back its
bond-buying programme.
Appetite for risk got a boost on Wednesday when European
Central Bank policymakers said monetary tightening remained a
distant prospect for the euro zone.
"Strenuous efforts by central bankers over the last few days
to reassure markets that they are in no hurry to tighten
monetary policy has paid off sentiment-wise," said Nicholas
Spiro, managing director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
In addition, a sharp downward revision to U.S. first quarter
growth data doused expectations of a quick reversal of the Fed's
ultra-loose monetary policy.
Investors bought 2.5 billion euros ($3.25 billion) of the
longer-dated bonds, with yields rising from 4.14 percent at last
month's auction. Demand rose to 1.46 times the offer from 1.38.
Rome also sold 2.5 billion euros of five-year bonds, with a
yield of 3.47 percent, up from 3 percent with demand slipping.
The 10-year bond attracted buyers who believe the yield
spread between Italian BTP government bonds and German Bunds may
have risen too much in recent weeks, analysts said.
"Spreads versus Bunds and other EMU debt looked attractive
and demand was well supported by those dealers who bet on some
re-alignment in spreads," said Annalisa Piazza, market economist
at Newedge.
Rome has managed to sell the maximum amount planned of 17.5
billion euros of debt this week. With Thursday's auction, it has
shifted 63 percent of its medium and long-term target for 2013
at sharply lower rates than one year ago, before the European
Central Bank made a pledge to shield the bonds of vulnerable
euro zone countries.
The recent dip in yields reflected in Thursday's auction
result showed little correlation with economic conditions.
Industry body Confindustria said the economy would contract
more than expected this year and debt and joblessness rates
would continue to rise.