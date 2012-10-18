* BTP Italia raises 18 billion euros, way above expectations
* Most ever raised for single debt offering in European mkts
* Treasury says institutional investor also took part
* Treasury to curb issues, says debt crisis waning
By Francesca Landini and Elvira Pollina
MILAN, Oct 18 Italy will reduce the amount of
debt it issues between now and the end of the year after
breaking records with a bumper sale of its inflation-linked
retail bond, the head of debt management at the Treasury said on
Thursday.
The Treasury raised 18 billion euros from its four-year BTP
Italia bond which ran from Monday to Thursday, the most ever
raised in a single debt offering on European markets.
The result far exceeded previous sales of the same bond and
Rome could use the revenue to almost entirely plug its
additional funding needs of 20 billion euros ($26 billion) this
year.
"This issue will allow us to cut back the issues in the next
two months," Maria Cannata, debt management chief at the
Treasury, told Class CNBC in a television interview.
"There won't be big changes in the timing of the auctions
but we'll certainly have to make revisions as far as how much we
issue and what instruments are concerned," she said.
The Treasury recently raised its 2012 borrowing target to
460-465 billion euros from 440-450 billion euros because of a
deeper-than-expected economic recession.
Since it came close to financial disaster last year, foreign
investors who feared Italy's 2 trillion euros of public debt
could make it the biggest casualty of the 3-year-old euro debt
crisis have been only cautiously resuming purchases of the
country's long-dated debt.
The bond was aimed mainly at the retail market but Cannata
said funds and other institutional investors had also shown a
big interest.
"The retail component of individual investors was certainly
very significant but in these past two days the institutional
part saw a jump that was absolutely unexpected," she said.
The success of the issue was also a sign that the worst of
the euro zone debt crisis is now over, she said.
"The turnaround probably happened at the beginning of
September and what we're probably doing now is managing this new
phase."
The Treasury did not set a target for the inflation-linked
bond sale, though back-of-the-envelope forecasts did not exceed
5 billion euros.
DOMESTIC SUPPORT
The bond will pay a return linked to the index measuring
Italian consumer price inflation net of tobacco. The coupon was
set at 2.55 percent.
Despite Cannata's satisfaction at the involvement from large
investors, market participants said purchases came mainly from
domestic savers who bought the bond online or at their bank.
"We can see from the small size of single contracts that
retail buyers took the lion's share of orders," said a trader at
one of Italy's biggest banks.
Analysts said the sale was helped by the recent easing of
tensions on debt markets and showed the Treasury could rely on a
large pool of small domestic investors.
"Commitments from euro zone policymakers to preserve the
euro managed to persuade these buyers to bet on Italian debt,"
said Luca Cazzulani, a bond strategist at UniCredit.
Italian bond yields have fallen sharply since ECB President
Mario Draghi said in late July he would do whatever it took to
save the euro. The ECB has since promised to buy the bonds of
weaker euro zone countries caught in the region's sovereign debt
crisis.
That has helped lower the borrowing costs of Italy's
short-term bills, prompting investors to seek better returns by
putting their money on longer maturities. One-year borrowing
costs, for example, nearly halved to come in 1.94 percent at an
auction in mid-October.
However, Cannata said the ECB's potential intervention plan
had little to do with the success of the BTP Italia issue, as
the four-year maturity of the bond is above the limit of 3-years
on the paper the ECB has said it would buy.
"In recent months interest rates on Italian bills have
dipped, pushing retail investors out of short-dated paper and
towards longer-dated paper with more attractive yields," said
Alessandro Giansanti, a bond strategist at ING.
Analysts calculated that the return offered by the linker
maturing October 2016 is bigger than the yield paid on
comparable bonds - a four-year fixed-rate BTP and the euro zone
inflation linked bond maturing Sept. 16.
Italy has so far carried out roughly 82 percent of its
planned issuance for this year.
The BTP Italia sale that ended on Thursday was the third of
this kind this year. Previous sales totalled 7.3 billion euros
in March and a disappointing 1.7 billion euros in June.
($1 = 0.7638 euros)
