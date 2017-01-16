MILAN Jan 16 The clearing houses of the London
Stock Exchange will not raise the cost of using Italian
bonds to raise funds despite the downgrade of Italy by credit
agency DBRS, an LSE spokesman said.
Banks use government bonds as collateral to access cash in
the repurchase (repo) market, in which a handful of clearing
houses play a vital role, assuming lending risks to provide
institutions with the cash.
Clearing houses collect cash in form of margin on individual
trades, which they hold centrally to refund members left out of
pocket in the event of a default.
"DBRS' decision does not change anything for both the London
Clearing House and Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia," a
spokesman for the London Stock Exchange told Reuters.
Canadian ratings agency DBRS on Friday cut Italy's sovereign
credit rating to BBB (high) from A (low), raising the haircuts
that the European Central Bank apply when banks use Italian
sovereign bonds as collateral to borrow money.
In a note to clients, fixed income analysts at UniCredit had
said earlier on Monday that the London Clearing House could
adjust its own haircuts following the DBRS downgrade.
(Reporting by Luca Trogni; writing by Francesca Landini;
editing by Agnieszka Flak)