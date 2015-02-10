ROME Feb 10 Italy's Treasury wants to widen its investor base by tapping demand for U.S. dollar-denominated debt and will be more active in arranging cross currency swaps to hedge against foreign exchange risks, the head of debt management said.

"Going forward banks will be pushed to hold fewer government bonds among their assets, and a large issuer like Italy must in every way - a in a timely fashion - find alternative buyers," Maria Cannata said in a parliamentary hearing.

"Demand for securities denominated in (U.S.) dollars typically draws a very large number of investors spread at a global level," she added.

Italy's Treasury said in a document in December it may issue debt denominated in U.S. dollars in 2015 for the first time since 2010 to help it refinance maturing global bonds worth $6.5 billion.

The Treasury uses currency swaps to hedge against exchange rate risks when issuing in a foreign currency.

To help such issues Italy has introduced a system of bilateral guarantees for derivative contracts on government bonds signed with national and foreign banks. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Valentina Za,)