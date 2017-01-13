Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
ROME Jan 13 Ratings agency DBRS on Friday cut Italy's sovereign credit rating to BBB (high) from A (low) in a move which could raise borrowing costs for struggling Italian banks.
DBRS, the only major agency who had a rating in the A band for Italy, said its decision reflected uncertainty over the country's ability to pass reforms, continuing weakness in the banking system, and fragile growth.
It attached a stable trend to its new BBB (high) rating. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Steve Scherer)
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
LJUBLJANA, May 30 The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond jumped on Tuesday to 1.292 percent from 0.958 percent on Monday after the finance minister offered to step down, Reuters data showed.