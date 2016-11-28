BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
FRANKFURT Nov 28 Italy's public debt is sustainable but there is no room for complacency and the government should respect European budget rules, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday.
"The Italian debt is sustainable," Draghi told an EU parliamentary committee.
"That does not mean there is room for complacency," he later added. "Therefore it's important the country lives up to its commitments under the Stability and Growth Pact." (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.