MILAN May 31 Italy drew strong demand for five
and 10-year bonds at an extra debt sale on Friday after a rise
in yields at a regular auction increased the appeal of its
longer-dated paper.
Banks acting as primary dealers on the Italian bond market
bought 412.5 million euros ($538.50 million) of five-year bonds
and 450 million euros of 10-year paper, absorbing the whole
amount put on sale.
Italy's long-term debt costs edged up at an auction on
Thursday for the first time in three months, adding to signs
that a 10-month-long rally in vulnerable euro zone bonds may be
faltering.
Primary dealers on Italy's debt market can request
additional amounts of a bond the day after a regular auction
under the same conditions and pricing.
Rome sold 1.2 billion euros of six-month bills at a
supplementary sale on Thursday, while it issued only 1 million
euros of inflation-linked BTPei bonds on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7660 euros)
