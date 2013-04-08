BRUSSELS, April 8 Italy's public debt will rise
by at least three percentage points over the next two years due
to the government's plan to pay some 40 billion euros of debts
owed by the state to private suppliers, Economy Minister
Vittorio Grilli said.
Italy's debt stood at 127 percent of output at the end of
last year, the second highest in the euro zone after Greece.
Grilli told reporters after meeting European Economic and
Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn in Brussels that the
impact of the government's decree "could be a bit more" than
three points by the end of 2014.
In other remarks, Grilli said stagnant domestic demand in
Italy was unlikely to post any recovery as long as the political
situation remains deadlocked in the wake of February's
inconclusive national election.