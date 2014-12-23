(Adds details)

MILAN Dec 23 Italy's Treasury may issue debt denominated in U.S. dollars next year for the first time since 2010 to help it refinance maturing global bonds worth $6.5 billion, it said in a document on Tuesday.

In its annual guidelines on public debt issuance, the Treasury said raising funds on international markets would be easier after the recent introduction of bilateral guarantees for derivative contracts on government bonds signed with national and foreign banks.

"Investors' renewed appetite for new U.S. dollar-denominated issues, especially in the global bond format, could support a return to this market next year, given that the cost of hedging through cross currency swaps is expected to improve," it said.

The Treasury uses currency swaps to hedge against exchange rate risks when issuing in a foreign currency.

The bilateral guarantee system allows banks to set aside less capital against derivatives exposure and makes such swaps cheaper for the Treasury.

The system was introduced by the 2015 budget law approved by parliament on Monday but the Treasury said in the document the regulatory framework was still incomplete.

The Treasury said it would aim to lengthen the average maturity of Italy's 1.8 trillion euro stock of bonds and bills, which stood at just above 6.3 years in 2014.

It reached a peak of 7.2 years in 2010 before the euro zone debt crisis forced the Treasury to rely more on less risky, shorter-dated bonds.

The Treasury said it would offer at least one so-called 'BTP Italia' bond tied to domestic inflation next year but may offer the issue only to small investors, while creating a new inflation-linked product for institutional buyers.

Italy's weighted cost of funding last year averaged 1.35 percent, a record low. Redemptions of medium- and long-term bonds next year will total 203.5 billion euros, up from 194 billion euros this year. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Hugh Lawson)