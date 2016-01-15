MILAN Jan 15 The share of Italian government
bonds held by foreign investors rose slightly in the first nine
months of last year to stand at 29.7 percent of the total at the
end of September, the Bank of Italy said on Friday.
The central bank's estimate excludes Italian government
bonds bought by central banks in the euro zone and bonds
purchased by foreign funds on behalf of Italian residents.
Foreigners' share of Italian debt is still 12 percentage
points below pre-crisis levels, the Bank of Italy said, despite
rising about 4 percentage points compared with a trough in the
first half of 2012 in the midst of the sovereign debt crisis.
Italian banks, which picked up the slack from foreign
investors during the financial crisis by massively increasing
their holdings, cut their stock of domestic bonds by 0.6
percentage points in the nine months through September.
Italian banks' holdings of domestic debt are 3.7 percentage
points below a peak reached in mid-2013, the central bank said.
Italian households have been cutting their holdings of
domestic government bonds since 2009.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Valentina Za)