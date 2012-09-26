MILAN, Sept 26 Italy's six-month borrowing costs eased at an auction on Wednesday as sentiment towards Italian paper remained favourable despite uncertainty about whether Spain will act soon to activate the European Central Bank bond-buying scheme.

Six-month yields fell to 1.503 percent, the lowest level since March, down from 1.585 percent paid by the Treasury on the same maturity at end-August auction.

Rome sold 9 billion euros bills with bids totalling 1.39 times the offer, down from 1.69 one month ago.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)