BRIEF-AGF reports May 2017 assets under management
* AGF Management Ltd - reported total fee-earning assets under management of $36.4 billion as at May 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Dec 28 Italy's borrowing costs rose slightly at the first auction for long-term debt to be settled in 2013 as thin trading and worries over the U.S. budget weighed on peripheral bonds.
The Treasury sold 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) of its 10-year bond paying a yield of 4.48 percent, up from 4.45 percent at a similar sale one month ago.
Rome also placed 2.87 billion euros of its five-year bond paying 3.26 percent, up from 3.23 percent at end-November sale.
Markets are starting to focus on an uncertain Italian election campaign as the country approaches elections scheduled on 24-25 February.
Italy had planned to sale up to 6 billion euros of both issues after having placed 11.75 billion euros of short-dated debt on Thursday.
* AGF Management Ltd - reported total fee-earning assets under management of $36.4 billion as at May 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged lower by weakness in energy stocks as oil prices fell and a modest dip in heavyweight financial shares after U.S. jobs growth came in below expectations.