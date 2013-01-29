MILAN Jan 29 Italy's six-month yields fell to
their lowest in nearly three years at an auction on Tuesday as
investors snapped up higher-yielding debt, shrugging off
domestic woes at Banca Monte dei Paschi.
Rome issued 8.5 billion euros ($11.4 billion) of six-month
bills, paying a return of 0.73 percent, down from 0.95 percent
at a similar sale at the end of December.
Although this was the lowest yield the treasury paid for an
issue of its type since March 2010, traders said it was still
attractive if compared with the almost zero return on German
paper.
The auction outcome was not influenced by the scandal of
Monte Paschi, traders said, as investors see the bank's troubles
as an isolated case with no negative fallout for the country's
banking system.
Italy's third-biggest bank revealed last week complex
derivatives trades that could lead to losses of as much as 720
million euros.
($1 = 0.7429 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)