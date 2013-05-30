MILAN May 30 Italy's 10-year borrowing costs edged up at an auction on Thursday for the first time in three months amid investors' concerns the Fed may soon begin unwinding its ultra-loose monetary policy program.

Rome sold 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds at 4.14 percent, its highest level since March. At a similar sale a month ago, it had paid 3.94 percent, the lowest since October 2010.

The treasury also placed 2.75 billion euros of 5-year bonds at 3.01, up from 2.84 percent one month ago.