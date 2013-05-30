Investors sell euro zone bonds as Brexit becomes reality
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
MILAN May 30 Italy's 10-year borrowing costs edged up at an auction on Thursday for the first time in three months amid investors' concerns the Fed may soon begin unwinding its ultra-loose monetary policy program.
Rome sold 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds at 4.14 percent, its highest level since March. At a similar sale a month ago, it had paid 3.94 percent, the lowest since October 2010.
The treasury also placed 2.75 billion euros of 5-year bonds at 3.01, up from 2.84 percent one month ago.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
LONDON, March 29 The dollar pulled away from 4-1/2-month lows against a currency basket on Wednesday after solid data backed expectations for more U.S. interest rate hikes this year, while sterling was knocked by Britain triggering its exit from the European Union.
LONDON, March 29 European shares rose on Wednesday, following Wall Street's late surge, while sterling was the biggest loser on major currency markets ahead of the formal triggering of Britain's exit process from the European Union later in the day.