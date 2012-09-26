BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $142 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of June 2
MILAN, Sept 26 Italy's Treasury sold the following bills at auction on Wednesday. It planned to sell 9 billion euros against 8.5 billion euros of bills maturing on Sept. 28. SIX-MONTH BOT BILLS DUE MARCH 28, 2013 26/9/12 29/8/12 (**) Gross yield 1.503 (*) 1.585 Assigned price 99.250 99.209 Total bids 12.520 bln 15.244 bln Assigned 9.000 bln 9.000 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.391 1.69 (*) Lowest auction yield since March. (**) Compares with BOT bills due February 28, 2013 Details of the auction can be found on page (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $142 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of June 2
WASHINGTON, June 6 President Donald Trump met with Republican congressional leaders on Tuesday to rejuvenate efforts to overhaul the U.S. healthcare and tax systems as investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election campaign weigh on his administration.