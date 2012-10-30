* Italy's five-year, 10-yr debt yields at lowest since May
2011
* Treasury sells maximum amount of 7 bln euros at auction
* DMO head says yields' current levels "manageable"
By Francesca Landini
MILAN, Oct 30 Italy's five and 10-year borrowing
costs fell sharply at a sale on Tuesday to their lowest since
May 2011, as big redemptions and a recent cheapening in its debt
on fears of political instability lifted demand.
Borrowing costs for the five-year BTP came in at 3.8 percent
on Tuesday, down nearly 30 basis points from 4.09 percent at a
similar sale a month ago. The yield on the 10-year bond fell by
even more, and the Treasury sold its maximum targeted amount of
7 billion euros, with bid ratios improving on both maturities.
"It's a very strong auction. They've issued at the upper end
of the target and the bid/cover is better than last time and in
line with averages," said Artis Frankovics, rate strategist at
Nomura in London.
"But that's not surprising given the concessions over the
last few days and the upcoming coupon repayments on Thursday."
The head of Italy's Debt Management Office, Maria Cannata,
said the auction went "very well" and that Italy had now covered
roughly 91-92 percent of its funding needs for this year.
Cannata said recent levels of Italian bond yields - now
close to those seen before Italy was sucked into the sovereign
debt crisis in the summer of 2011 - are "acceptable and
manageable" for a country that has to service the world's fourth
biggest debt, of 2 trillion euros.
Italy's borrowing target for 2013 will fall to around 410
billion euros from 465-470 billion euros pencilled in for this
year, Cannata said, which should make financing easier.
Investor attention has swung back to Italy from Spain after
former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi threatened to withdraw
his centre-right party's support for Mario Monti's technocrat
government before elections in April.
Berlusconi's struggling party suffered a heavy defeat in
regional polls in Sicily at the weekend, however, while the
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement led by comedian Beppe Grillo
scored highly - a possible foretaste of the national elections.
A deep recession, painful austerity measures and a wave of
lurid political scandals have infuriated Italian voters, turning
them away from the mainstream parties. Reflecting deep public
anger just five months ahead of the parliamentary poll, almost
53 percent of Sicilian voters abstained.
But tax hikes, spending cuts and a pension overhaul pushed
through by Monti's government to cut public debt and strengthen
Italy's fiscal position have cheered investors, with the promise
European Central Bank support offering further reassurance.
The ECB's pledge to buy bonds of troubled euro zone states
if they apply for aid has reduced the perceived risk of a
break-up of the bloc which had been highly damaging for
vulnerable members such as Italy and Spain.
"We are in a completely different situation: we have Monti
as premier and, much more importantly, we have now a credible
bond-buying scheme in the euro zone," said Nicholas Spiro,
Managing Director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"This is driving Italian bond yields down."
YIELD FALL
The premium at which Italy's 10-year bond trades over its
German counterpart was around 350 basis points on Tuesday,
having risen from 336 basis points on Friday following
Berlusconi's threat.
Early in September, days before the ECB detailed its new
bond-buying scheme, the yield gap was 450 basis points, with
Italy's 10-year bond yielding around 5.85 percent.
Yields have come down gradually since then, the 10-year
flirting with a 16-month low of 4.76 percent in mid-October
before worries about political stability pushed it back above
the big figure of 5 percent.
On Tuesday, the Treasury sold 3 billion euros of the 10-year
benchmark at a yield of 4.92 percent, down from 5.24 percent at
auction a month ago, plus 4 billion euros of five-year bonds.
Buyers included some foreign primary dealers, analysts said.
"Investors have shrugged off domestic political jitters and
also the risk-off sentiment we saw this morning on the market,"
said Matteo Regesta, bond strategist at BNP Paribas.
(Additional reporting by Milan bureau and London bonds team;
Editing by Catherine Evans)