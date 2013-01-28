(Recasts lead, adds total amount sold, analyst comment)

MILAN Jan 28 Yield-hungry investors bought 6.63 billion euros ($9 billion) of two new Italian bonds at an auction on Monday, just less than the top-targeted amount, shrugging off uncertainty ahead of next month's election.

The Italian treasury had said it aimed to raise up to 6.75 billion euros through the sale of a two-year zero-coupon bond and an inflation-linked issue maturing in September 2018, taking advantage of recent large redemptions.

"The auction outcome confirms investor positive mood for Italian debt," said Alessandro Giansanti, fixed income analyst at ING, adding that expectations the euro zone economy will rebound in the second half of this year was also buoying appetite for higher-yielding bonds.

Italy also placed a new 15-year bond through a syndicate of banks earlier this month.

On Monday, the treasury sold 4 billion euros of zero-coupon paper maturing in December 2014 at a yield of 1.434 percent, the lowest cost for an issue of its type since March 2010. Rome paid 1.88 percent to sell a similar bond in late December.

Bids totalled 1.45 times the amount on offer, down from 1.69 at the previous sale.

The treasury also sold 2.63 billion euros of a new inflation-linked BTPei bond maturing in September 2018, at a yield of 1.80 percent.

Italy, which has shifted around 10 percent of its annual funding needs already in the first two weeks of January, will tap the debt market again on Tuesday and Wednesday, selling up to 15 billion euros in bills and bonds.

