MILAN Jan 29 Italy's six-month borrowing costs
tumbled to their lowest in nearly three years at an auction on
Tuesday as investors continued to snap up its debt, shrugging
off a deepening scandal at the world's oldest bank.
Rome sold 8.5 billion euros ($11.4 billion) of six-month
Treasury bills at a yield of 0.73 percent, much less than the
0.95 percent it paid at a similar sale in late December.
The yield was the lowest the treasury had paid to borrow
over six months since March 2010, but traders said it still
offered an attractive pick-up over German paper offering returns
of almost zero.
Buyers of low-risk German debt would need to move along the
curve to the five-year maturity to secure a
comparable 0.7 percent yield.
Demand for the safest assets has weakened after the European
Central Bank said on Friday that banks would repay 137 billion
euros of three-year crisis loans early this week, a
bigger-than-expected figure that has pushed up money market
rates.
"It is more expensive for banks to raise funds on the
six-month maturity today than it was last week. This is why they
are asking for a decent return on the six-month bills," one
trader said.
The growing scandal at Banca Monte dei Paschi,
founded in 1474 and based in the Tuscan town of Siena, had
little impact on the auction, traders said, as investors see it
as an isolated case without risks for other Italian lenders.
"The issue of Monte dei Paschi is having a negligible effect
on Italy's borrowing costs. We have seen worse scandals in
Europe, think about the Libor," said the trader, referring to
the rigging by a number of banks of the benchmark interest rate.
Italy's third biggest lender, which revealed last week that
complex derivatives trades could lead to losses of as much as
720 million euros, is due to receive 3.9 billion euros in state
aid from the treasury.
Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli will address parliament on
Monte Paschi on Tuesday afternoon.
Italy will return to the debt market on Wednesday with an
auction of five and 10-year bonds which could net it up to 6.5
billion euros and take its total fundraising in the first month
of the year to nearly 15 percent of its 2013 target.
($1 = 0.7429 euros)
