(Adds analyst's comments)
MILAN Oct 10 Italy's one-year borrowing costs
rose at an auction on Wednesday as persistent uncertainty over
whether Spain will request a bailout cut investor appetite for
short-dated peripheral debt.
The Treasury sold 8 billion euros bills maturing on Oct. 14
2013 at yield of 1.94 percent, in line with the market price and
compared with 1.69 percent at an equivalent sale in
mid-September.
But the interest rate remained well below the yield of just
under 4 percent paid at a mid-June auction.
"Yields have gone up in line with the market move seen in
recent days, but there is nothing to worry about," said
Alessandro Giansanti, bond analyst at ING.
Italy's borrowing costs have fallen over the past month
thanks to a pledge by the European Central Bank to intervene in
the bond market to help weaker euro zone countries.
However, the market mood has become more cautious in recent
days because of uncertainty over Spain's readiness to request
the financial aid that would trigger the ECB new bond-buying
scheme.
Investors expect that Madrid will ultimately be forced to
ask for help. But with no signs of that being imminent, the
government bonds of both Spain and Italy have retraced some of
the gains posted in recent weeks.
On Wednesday the Treasury also issued 3 billion euros of
three-month bills with a yield of 0.765 percent, slightly up
from 0.7 percent at a mid-September auction.
The amount raised on both maturities was in line with the
treasury's target.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by John Stonestreet)