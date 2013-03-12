By Francesca Landini
MILAN, March 12 Italy's one-year borrowing costs
climbed to their highest level since December at an auction on
Tuesday, reflecting a credit rating downgrade and a political
stalemate that shows no signs of easing.
Rome sold the planned 7.75 billion euros ($10 billion) of
bills maturing in March 2014.
But it paid a yield of 1.28 percent, up from 1.09 percent at
a similar sale one month ago and only a touch below the 1.36
percent that Spain paid to issue one-year bills earlier in the
day.
At an auction in mid-February, before an inconclusive
Italian election that has raised fears of a prolonged political
stalemate, Spain had paid roughly half a percentage point more
than Italy to sell one-year bills.
Tuesday's sale was also Italy's first since a sovereign
downgrade by ratings agency Fitch.
Respectively the euro zone's third and fourth biggest
economy, Italy and Spain have been viewed as weak links in the
single currency bloc after Greece.
"While there's none of the panic of previous bouts of risk
aversion, perceptions of Italy's creditworthiness relative to
Spain's have deteriorated significantly this year," said
Nicholas Spiro, Managing Director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"Although Italy's fundamentals are stronger than Spain's,
Italy has lost its edge over Spain in the realm of risk
perceptions."
Demand for Italian bills was 1.50 times the offer, up from a
bid-to-cover ratio of 1.38 at an auction in mid-February.
The treasury will face a tougher market test on Wednesday
when it offers three-year bonds, floating-rate notes and the
first reopening of the 15-year bond it launched trough a
syndicated sale in mid-January for up to 7.25 billion euros.
On Friday Fitch lowered Italy's sovereign rating by one
notch to BBB-plus, with a negative outlook, citing political
uncertainty, a deep recession and mounting debt.
The Feb. 24-25 election produced a hung parliament, with a
centre-left coalition winning the lower house but falling short
of control of the Senate, which has equal legislative powers.
The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement holds the balance of
power and says it will not ally itself with either of the main
centre-left and centre-right blocs.
If a government cannot be formed, the country will be heading
for fresh elections within a few months.