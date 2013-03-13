By Francesca Landini

MILAN, March 13 Italy had to pay its highest three-year borrowing costs since December at an auction on Wednesday as the political paralysis that triggered a credit rating cut last week sapped demand for the country's debt.

The Treasury also managed to sell 15-year paper, and the 7 billion euros it raised was close to the maximum targeted amount, but investor interest was lower than expected and Italian yields rose on the secondary market after the sale.

"It's slightly disappointing," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA capital markets.

"Not only did they not manage to raise the upper end of the amount, but the yields are higher and demand is a bit lower, which is a reflection of continued cautiousness by investors given the uncertain political picture."

An election last month that produced no clear result has left Italy in a political stalemate that threatens to slow reforms needed to spur growth and cut debt.

On Friday, credit rating firm Fitch downgraded Italy to BBB+, just three notches above 'junk' grade, and assigned a negative outlook, citing the indecisive election, a deep economic recession and the country's rising debt burden.

The Treasury paid a yield of 2.48 percent to sell 3.3 billion euros ($4.3 billion) of three-year bonds on Wednesday, up from 2.30 percent at a similar sale on Feb. 13 which itself marked a sharp rise from the previous auction.

Wednesday's cost of borrowing was Italy's highest over three months since December, when outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti - a technocrat highly respected by international investors - said he would step down, triggering the early election.

The election result was seen as a rejection by voters of the reforms and austerity imposed by Monti to revive the moribund economy, the euro zone's third-largest, and tackle Italy's 2 trillion euro debt burden, the world's third-highest.

On Wednesday, the Treasury also sold 2 billion euros of a 15-year bond it first issued in January, paying a yield of 4.90 percent compared with 4.81 percent at the initial sale, which was managed by a syndicate of banks. Bids were 1.28 times the offer amount for both the BTP bonds.

POLITICAL CONCERNS

A drought in redemptions of long-term debt in March could be a factor explaining the lower demand, but analysts and traders also said investors seemed more concerned about the political situation than even a few days ago.

One trader in Milan said a German newspaper interview with Beppe Grillo, whose anti-establishment 5-Star Movement won a quarter of votes in the election, may also have hurt sentiment.

Grillo told Handelsblatt daily on Wednesday that Italy had in effect already left the euro zone and its northern European partners will drop their support once they get their money back.

"The interview did not help the auctions for sure," the trader said. "It brought confusion and unnerved some investors."

With 163 seats in the lower house and Senate, Grillo's populists are placed to play a decisive part in the formation of the next government although the movement has ruled out supporting the main centre-left or centre-right blocs.

Italy's benchmark 10-year bond was yielding 4.70 percent on Wednesday, up 10 basis points on the day.

The yield differential between Italy's 10-year BTP and the equivalent Spanish Bonos was 8 basis points, compared with 20 bps on Friday before Fitch's downgrade and around 70 basis points before the election.

Spain, the euro zone's No. 4 economy, is also struggling with high debt and a prolonged slump exacerbated by austerity.

"Until we see signs of a new coalition government being cobbled together investors will continue to demand a risk premium on Italian bonds particularly relative to Spain," RIA's Stamenkovic said.

Spain's one-year borrowing costs fell to their lowest since 2010 at an auction on Tuesday, when a similar sale of Italian paper saw yields climb to a three-month high. That prompted Madrid to schedule an opportunistic triple-bond auction for Thursday, taking advantage of current demand.

Like Italy, Spain has seen its yields plunge from historic highs since European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said in July he would do "whatever it takes" to save the euro.

The ECB's untested promise to buy bonds of euro zone states that ask for aid has also helped support both countries' debt and calm market nerves following Italy's election and downgrade.

"Without the ECB's pledge to backstop euro zone peripheral debt markets, post-election instability in Italy would have sent yields surging by now," said Nicholas Spiro, managing director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy. "However, the strains are showing on Italy's government bond market, with a further uptick in yields at today's auction and fairly lacklustre demand at that."