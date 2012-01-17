ROME Jan 17 Italy is likely to issue more shorter term debt at the start of 2012 but return to a more normal pattern by the second half of the year to ensure that the overall maturity distribution is not shortened, a senior Treasury official said on Tuesday.

Treasury director general Maria Cannata said the overall situation in Italy remained uncertain, especially after the ratings downgrade by Standard & Poor's but that fears over the sustainability of Italy's public debt were "excessive".

Speaking in a parliamentary hearing, she said that the Treasury would seek to ensure that the average maturity would remain close to 7 years.

She said the overall situation was under control and that it was wrong to say that 10 year yields at 7 percent put the sustainability of Italy's vast public debt burden at risk.