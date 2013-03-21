ROME, March 21 Italy's outgoing government on
Thursday sharply hiked its fiscal deficit targets for this year
and 2014 and announced it would raise debt by 40 billion euros
over the two years to inject much-needed liquidity into the
recession-hit economy.
Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli told reporters the economy
would contract by 1.3 percent this year, compared with a
previous forecast of -0.2 percent.
Partly as a result of the worse economic outlook and partly
to allow the payment of government debts to private firms, the
fiscal deficit will come in at 2.9 percent of output this year,
up from a previous target of 1.8 percent, Grillo said.
Last year's deficit was 3.0 percent of GDP.