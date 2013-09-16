BRIEF-Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
ROME, Sept 16 Italy's public debt will rise next year to a new record of 132.2 percent of output, up from a previous forecast of 129.0 percent, according to a draft Treasury document obtained by Reuters.
The Treasury is due to officially update its economic and public finance forecasts on Friday.
The debt-to-GDP ratio came in at a record 127.0 percent last year and is forecast at 130.4 percent for 2013. The document did not contain any new forecast for this year.
The document said Italy "cannot afford" to allow its budget deficit to exceed 3 percent of output this year, which would risk a return to the European Union's blacklist of countries with excessive deficits.
* Silver Wheaton provides details of annual and special meeting of shareholders, files form 40-f, and provides general corporate update
NEW YORK, March 31 Fibria SA, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, is considering selling up to 1 billion reais ($319 million) worth of notes backed by agricultural receivables in Brazilian domestic debt markets, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said.