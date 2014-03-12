BRIEF-Stendorren Fastigheter enters LOI regarding acquistion of property
* STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER ENTERS LETTER OF INTENT REGARDING ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY STOCKHOLM BÅGLAMPAN 25
ROME, March 12 The Italian government will examine a draft law on the settlement of billions of euros in unpaid bills owed to commercial suppliers and contractors by public sector bodies at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, government sources said.
The law will contain measures enabling companies to obtain payment through the state holding company Cassa dei Depositi e Prestiti and commercial banks, which would take on claims against the government in return for a limited fee.
However one government source said the draft law will not use any additional resources beyond the 47.5 billion euros ($65.87 billion) already set aside for settlement of the arrears by the previous government of Prime Minister Enrico Letta. ($1 = 0.7212 euros) (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Naomi O'Leary)
* STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER ENTERS LETTER OF INTENT REGARDING ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY STOCKHOLM BÅGLAMPAN 25
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed the National Ratings of Indonesia-based PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA), PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk (Danamon) and BCA's subsidiary PT BCA Finance (BCAF). At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of BCA, Danamon and PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin). The rating Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end