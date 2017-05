MILAN, April 9 Italian banks' holdings of Italian government bonds rose in February to 351.6 billion euros ($457.7 billion), the highest level since survey started in June 1998, data from the Bank of Italy showed on Tuesday.

That compares with holdings of 350.77 billion euros at the end of January. ($1 = 0.7682 euros) (Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi and Antonella Ciancio, editing by Danilo Masoni)