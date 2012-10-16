MILAN Oct 16 Orders for a new inflation-linked BTP Italia bond aimed at retail investors reached 5.07 billion euros in the first two days of sale, pointing to a solid result for the placement which ends on Oct. 18.

Orders totalled 2.59 billion euros on Tuesday, slightly besting Monday's 2.48 billion euros, according to Reuters data.

The Treasury sold a higher-than expected 7.3 billion euros of the first tranche of this four-year linker bond in March, while the second issue was disappointing with only 1.7 billion euros placed in June.

Italy does not have a target for the bond which can be bought also online and is tailored to draw demand from domestic retail buyers. The Treasury will meet all requests from investors.

The new tranche of BTP Italia has a minimum coupon of 2.55 percent and will pay a yield linked to an inflation index measuring Italian consumer prices net of tobacco.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina)