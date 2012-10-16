MILAN Oct 16 Orders for a new inflation-linked
BTP Italia bond aimed at retail investors reached 5.07 billion
euros in the first two days of sale, pointing to a solid result
for the placement which ends on Oct. 18.
Orders totalled 2.59 billion euros on Tuesday, slightly
besting Monday's 2.48 billion euros, according to Reuters data.
The Treasury sold a higher-than expected 7.3 billion euros
of the first tranche of this four-year linker bond in March,
while the second issue was disappointing with only 1.7 billion
euros placed in June.
Italy does not have a target for the bond which can be
bought also online and is tailored to draw demand from domestic
retail buyers. The Treasury will meet all requests from
investors.
The new tranche of BTP Italia has a minimum
coupon of 2.55 percent and will pay a yield linked to an
inflation index measuring Italian consumer prices net of
tobacco.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina)