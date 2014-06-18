BRUSSELS, June 18 The European Commission warned
Italy on Wednesday that it needed to speed up payments by
public-sector bodies to suppliers, with companies still waiting
months before invoices were settled.
The Italian state owes some 75 billion euros ($101.8
billion) to private-sector suppliers, according to the most
recent data from the Bank of Italy. The unpaid bills have
starved companies of cash and triggered layoffs, factory
closures and bankruptcies.
The Commission said it had sent formal notice under EU
infringement procedures, requesting clarification on Italy's
failure to comply with the Late Payments Directive, which orders
governments to reduce payment delays to no more than 60 days.
It said it had received complaints that the country's public
authorities take on average 170 days to pay for services or
goods provided, and 210 days for public works.
"Italy is the worst payer in Europe," Antonio Tajani, the
Commission's outgoing vice president for industry, said at a
briefing in Brussels.
The Commission also sent a request for information to
Slovakia about late payments. Both countries have two months to
respond, and risk breaching European law if their responses are
considered inadequate.
Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said at a news
conference in Rome that he was surprised by the warning.
Shortly after coming to office in February, Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi pledged to set aside funds to pay off all arrears
owed. But progress has been slow since and companies still
complain payments take on average several months to arrive.
Small-business association Confartigianato said successive
governments had failed to respect commitments to bring payment
delays down to the promised limits of 30 to 60 days.
"It is unfortunately undeniable that the public
administration does not pay in 30 days or in 60 days and no
smooth talking can make us say anything different. You just have
to ask any supplier to the public administration,"
Confartigianato President Giorgio Merletti said in a statement.
There was angry reaction from Renzi's centre-left Democratic
Party to the action begun by Tajani, who was appointed by former
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and who is shortly to step down
to take a seat in the European parliament for Berlusconi's Forza
Italia party.
Matteo Colaninno, a PD deputy, said the timing of the
procedure was "amazing".
"The move is almost like clockwork but it isn't worth
opening sterile argument about it. The government has everything
in order to identify a solution," he said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7368 Euros)
