MILAN, April 5 The Italian state has racked up
bills with commercial creditors equivalent to 4 percent of
economic output that it is under increasing pressure to pay, but
it may turn to alternative solutions to keep its debt-reduction
programme on track.
Italian public authorities have one of Europe's worst track
records for paying creditors, and in all they owe companies 60
billion euros - money the government can ill-afford to part with
as it struggles to cut the budget deficit while the economy
contracts.
Local and foreign businesses say the backlog is hampering
economic activity, and an emotive domestic debate has been
sparked by the suicide of a number of smaller-scale businessmen
squeezed between unpaid bills and scarcer banking credit.
"Late payments are a huge problem and the public
administration is giving a bad example," said Sandro De Poli,
chairman of the Italian unit of giant U.S. conglomerate GE
.
"We have diligent Italian regions that pay in 60 days and
others that take 900."
Industry Minister Corrado Passera, the former head of
Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo and a key minister in
Mario Monti's government, has promised to tackle the issue.
An initial proposal by him to use Treasury bills as a form
of payment ran into difficulties because the issuance would
increase Italy's 1.9 trillion euro debt pile - and companies
could not use the bills to offset tax.
That option was adopted for a relatively insignificant 2
billion euros of unpaid invoices.
The Italian press has speculated that instead, the credits
could be sold at a discount to banks that would pay the firms
and eventually claim back what is due from the state.
The late-payment problem is particularly acute in the health
sector, where creditors on average wait 315 days for a payment,
according to industry association body Assobiomedica.
But the issue is not confined to public authorities, as
unpaid invoices by private companies push the total bill to
around 100 billion euros ($131 billion), Passera has said.
30-DAY DEADLINE
Experts say the public administration's commercial debts do
not count as public debt per se. But if Italy were to pay them
without boosting its revenues, this would increase its borrowing
requirement and eventually add to the debt.
One of the highest tax burdens in Europe and a shrinking
economy limits Italy's ability to raise further revenues, adding
to the government dilemma.
"Late payments are a big problem," agreed Domenico Rubino,
Chief Financial Officer at the Italian unit of major
Swiss-Swedish engineering firm ABB.
"Passera has said that Italy will try to honour at least 50
percent of the unpaid bills. This is a step in the right
direction and we appreciate the move."
New European Union rules that Italy is aiming to adopt
before a March 2013 deadline set a 30-day limit for public
authorities to meet payments.
The deadline could be stretched to 60 days under exceptional
circumstances and this would also be the limit for payments owed
to private companies.
But the limits would only apply to goods and services
rendered after the cutoff date, raising the prospect of some
bills being settled within a month while others remained unpaid
for years.
An unexpected increase in its debt burden would be a risky
move for Italy, which remains under close scrutiny from
international investors at a time when Spain's budget troubles
have fuelled concerns that the euro zone debt crisis may
reignite.
Analysts say Italy can't afford to stir concerns among
investors that its government's commitment to fiscal discipline
may be wavering.
"We know this is a problem of the utmost importance. But the
solution must be compatible with our fiscal targets," Passera
said. ($1 = 0.7623 euros)