* Rome to close BTP Italia sale on Tuesday afternoon
* New bond bags almost 9 billion euros on first day of sales
* Household wealth helps Rome match bigger funding needs
By Francesca Landini
MILAN, April 15 Italy raised almost 9 billion
euros ($11.8 billion)on the first sale day of a new bond aimed
at individual investors and said it will close the offering two
days ahead of schedule.
The head of Italy's Debt Management Office, Maria Cannata,
called the first day "a success", adding it will have a positive
spillover effect on the rest of the Italian debt market.
But Cannata acknowledged the treasury would have to hike its
borrowing target after the state promised to pay back 40 billion
euros in arrears to cash-strapped private companies in 2013-14.
"We will have to issue 20 billion euros more debt this year
to cover state debt payments," she told Class CNBC TV on Monday.
The new 20 billion euros the treasury will have to raise
come on the top of an original borrowing target of 410-420
billion euros for this year.
With the fourth tranche of the retail bond dubbed BTP
Italia, Rome aims to tap more household savings to help manage
its 2 trillion euro public debt mountain.
On the first day of marketing, sales of the new 2017 "BTP
Italia" bond totalled more than 8.98 billion euros, while
contracts stood at 112,608, data from the bourse showed.
The sale will help Rome meet its higher funding needs for
this year by tapping household savings, taking a little of the
strain off Italian banks that shouldered the Italian debt.
Households in Italy have high savings and also very low debt
in comparison with many of their European peers, but the public
debt as a percentage of national output is the second-highest in
the euro zone after Greece.
Cannata said appetite for the country's debt was very strong
even among foreign investors, but was hindered by domestic
political uncertainty. After inconclusive general elections in
February, Italy has still not been able to form a new
government.
The unprecedented programme of domestic government bonds
announced by the Bank of Japan was a boon for Italian debt,
helping the country reduce the premium it pays to sell its bonds
compared with safer German debt, Cannata said.
With regard to the BTP Italia, the DMO head said the minimum
guaranteed coupon of 2.25 percent should be confirmed on Tuesday
unless the market encounters a negative shock on the second day
of sale.
Analysts said that the minimum guaranteed yield on Monday's
BTP Italia, which protects investors from domestic inflation,
was attractive and that the treasury was trying to lure small
savers who would otherwise keep their money in a bank account.
Italian households are among the wealthiest in the euro
zone, a study published by the European Central Bank showed last
week. It put average net wealth in Italy at 275,200 euros, far
higher than in triple-A rated Germany (195,200 euros), the
Netherlands (170,200 euros) and Finland (161,500 euros).
Italian banks have raised their holdings of domestic debt to
record levels during the euro zone debt crisis as foreign
investors cut their exposure. The banks now hold 351 billion
euros.
The big take-up by small investors in last year's BTP Italia
sales, which netted 27 billion euros in total, relieved some of
the pressure on domestic lenders, although as the total debt
pile has risen, the banks' share has not fallen.
Retail investors can buy the four-year inflation linked bond
on the Internet and there are no banking fees on it. ($1 =
0.7643 euros)