ROME, March 16 Italy's Treasury said on Monday it would issue a new 15-year bond maturing March 1, 2032, confirming what sources told Reuters last week.

Rome has chosen Barclays, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Royal Bank of Scotland to sell the new issue, the Treasury said, adding the issue will be placed via syndication.

"The bond will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions," the Treasury said in a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)