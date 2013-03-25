(Adds comparison with end-February sale for CTZ) MILAN, March 25 Italy's Treasury sold the following bonds at auction on Monday. 24-MTH ZERO-COUPON CTZ BOND DUE DEC. 31, 2014, 5TH TRANCHE 25/03/13 25/02/13(**) Gross yield 1.746 (*) 1.682 Assigned price 96.996 96.980 Total bids 4.028 bln 4.639 bln Assigned 2.825 bln 2.818 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.43 1.65 (*) Highest auction yield since December 2012. (**) Compares with the previous tranche of the same bond. Details of the auction can be found on page INFLATION-LINKED BTPEI DUE SEPT. 15, 2018, 3RD TRANCHE 25/03/13 Gross yield 2.16 Assigned price 97.71 Total bids 1.242 bln Assigned 0.616 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 2.02 INFLATION-LINKED BTPEI DUE SEPT. 15, 2023, 24TH TRANCHE 25/03/13 Gross yield 3.02 Assigned price 96.41 Total bids 1.137 bln Assigned 0.384 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 3.02 Details of the auction can be found on page  (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Catherine Evans)