MILAN, March 25 Italy's Treasury sold the
following bonds at auction on Monday.
24-MTH ZERO-COUPON CTZ BOND DUE DEC. 31, 2014, 5TH TRANCHE
25/03/13 25/02/13(**)
Gross yield 1.746 (*) 1.682
Assigned price 96.996 96.980
Total bids 4.028 bln 4.639 bln
Assigned 2.825 bln 2.818 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.43 1.65
(*) Highest auction yield since December 2012.
(**) Compares with the previous tranche of the same bond.
INFLATION-LINKED BTPEI DUE SEPT. 15, 2018, 3RD TRANCHE
25/03/13
Gross yield 2.16
Assigned price 97.71
Total bids 1.242 bln
Assigned 0.616 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.02
INFLATION-LINKED BTPEI DUE SEPT. 15, 2023, 24TH TRANCHE
25/03/13
Gross yield 3.02
Assigned price 96.41
Total bids 1.137 bln
Assigned 0.384 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 3.02
