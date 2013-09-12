MILAN, Sept 12 Italy's Treasury sold a total of
7.5 billion euros in bonds on Thursday.
1ST TRANCHE OF BTP BOND MATURING NOV. 15, 2016
12/09/13 11/07/13 *
Gross yield 2.72 ** 2.33
Assigned price 100.16 99.80
Offered 3.0-4.0 bln 3.0-3.5 bln
Total bids 6.072 bln 4.542 bln
Assigned 4.000 bln 3.385 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.52 1.34
(*) Compares with 7th tranche of BTP bond maturing May 15, 2016.
(**) Highest auction yield since October 2012.
8TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND MATURING SEPT. 1, 2028
12/09/13 13/06/13 *
Gross yield 4.88 ** 2.33
Assigned price 99.21 101.40
Offered 1.0-1.5 bln 1.0-1.5 bln
Total bids 2.038 bln 2.596 bln
Assigned 1.500 bln 1.500 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.36 1.73
(*) Compares with previous tranche of same bond.
(**) Highest auction yield since March 2013.
Details of the auction can be found on page
7TH TRANCHE OF FLOATING-RATE CCTEU BOND MATURING NOV. 1, 2018
12/09/13 11/07/13
Gross yield 2.56 2.68
Assigned price 97.91 97.26
Offered * 1.0-2.0 bln 1.0-1.5 bln
Total bids 1.943 bln 2.554 bln
Assigned 1.255 bln 1.500 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.55 1.70
17TH TRANCHE OF OFF-THE-RUN CCTEU BOND MATURING APRIL 15, 2018
12/09/13
Gross yield 2.48
Assigned price 95.00
Offered * 1.0-2.0 bln
Total bids 1.536 bln
Assigned 0.745 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.06
(*) The Treasury offered to sell 1.0-2.0 billion euros of the
two CCTeu bonds.
Details of the auction can be found on page