(Adds CCTeu auctions, details of previous sales)
MILAN, March 13 Italy's Treasury sold the
following bonds at auction on Wednesday.
7TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING DEC. 1, 2015, 2.75 PCT
COUPON
13/03/13 13/02/13
Gross yield 2.48 * 2.30
Assigned price 100.74 101.23
Total bids 4.267 bln 4.737 bln
Assigned 3.323 bln 3.449 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.28 1.37
(*)Highest on yield since December 2012.
2ND TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING SEPT. 1, 2028, 4.75 PCT
COUPON
13/02/13
Gross yield 4.90
Assigned price 98.99
Total bids 2.555 bln
Assigned 2.000 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.28
Details can be found on page
13TH TRANCHE OF CCTEU BOND EXPIRING APR. 15, 2018
13/03/13
Gross yield 3.03
Assigned price 92.31
Total bids 1.183 bln
Assigned 0.642 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.84
Details can be found on page
11TH TRANCHE OF CCTEU BOND, EXPIRING JUNE 15, 2017
13/03/13 13/02/13
Gross yield 2.95 2.55
Assigned price 99.41 101.05
Total bids 1.539 bln 1.986
Assigned 1.028 bln 1.431
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.50 1.39
Details can be found on page
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Toby Chopra)