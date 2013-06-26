ROME, June 26 The Italian Treasury denied on
Wednesday that derivatives dating from the 1990s posed any risk
to the stability of public finances following newspaper reports
that Rome faced 8 billion euros in losses from one set of
contracts.
The Treasury statement came after the Financial Times and
the La Repubblica daily reported that Italy faced potential
losses of billions of euros on derivatives contracts that were
restructured at the height of the euro zone crisis.
The Treasury said derivatives were used as a standard means
of hedging against foreign exchange and interest rate risks and
that there was always a cost of such insurance, which was
justified by the protection provided against more serious
potential losses.
It said suggestions that Italy had used derivatives
contracts to enable it to meet the criteria to join the euro in
1999 were "absolutely baseless".