MILAN Dec 3 The yield on Italy's 10-year government bond hit a new record low since the launch of the euro, falling below 2 percent, with sentiment boosted by expectations the European Central Bank will launch a bond-buying programme to boost the euro zone economy.

The yield on the 10-year BTP touched 1.999 percent, while the spread with the equivalent Bund stood at 126 basis points, its lowest since August 2010. (Reporting by Irene Chappisi; editing by Francesca Landini)