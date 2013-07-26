MILAN, July 26 Italy's two-year borrowing costs fell at an auction on Friday as investors braced for hefty debt redemptions next week in a thin market.

The treasury sold 3 billion euros ($3.97 billion) of zero-coupon bonds maturing on June 30, 2015, paying a yield of 1.86 percent, the lowest since May.

At a similar auction one month ago the treasury had to pay a return of 2.40 percent to lure investors that were fretting about a withdrawal of the U.S. monetary stimulus.

The treasury placed the top planned amount in the sale, at which it did not offer inflation-linked BTPei bonds.