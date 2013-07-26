MILAN, July 26 Italy's two-year borrowing costs
fell at an auction on Friday as investors braced for hefty debt
redemptions next week in a thin market.
The treasury sold 3 billion euros ($3.97 billion) of
zero-coupon bonds maturing on June 30, 2015, paying a yield of
1.86 percent, the lowest since May.
At a similar auction one month ago the treasury had to pay a
return of 2.40 percent to lure investors that were fretting
about a withdrawal of the U.S. monetary stimulus.
The treasury placed the top planned amount in the sale, at
which it did not offer inflation-linked BTPei bonds.